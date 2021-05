Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare Sports Club on Frida

Harare (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Brief scores at lunch on the first day of the second Test between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Harare sports Club on Friday.

Pakistan 72-1 in 29 overs (Abid Ali 34 not out, Azhar Ali 31 not out; R. Ngarava 1-7).

Toss: Pakistan