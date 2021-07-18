Zimbabwe win toss and bat in Bangladesh ODI

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat in a second one-day international against Bangladesh at Harare sports Club on Sunday.

Captain Brendan Taylor also won the toss two days ago in the first match of three but opted to bowl with disastrous results as the tourists cruised to a 155-run victory.

Zimbabwe made two enforced changes with Sikandar Raza and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe coming in for Ryan Burl and Timycen Maruma, who are both injured.

Bangladesh were unchanged with captain and opening batsman Tamim Iqbal leading a team seeking a win that would clinch the series.

Teams Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Regis Chakabva, Brendan Taylor (capt), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Marais Erasmus (RSA) tv umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)Reserve umpire: Christopher Phiri (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)