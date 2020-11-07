Zimbabwe win toss, bat against Pakistan in first Twenty20

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday

Zimbabwe, who lost the preceding one-day series 2-1,have never won a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in 11 attempts.

Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who died last year.

The other two T20Is would also be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)tv umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)