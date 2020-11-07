UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Win Toss, Bat Against Pakistan In First Twenty20

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:14 PM

Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday

Rawalpindi (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe captain Chamu Chibhabha won the toss and opted to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Zimbabwe, who lost the preceding one-day series 2-1,have never won a Twenty20 international against Pakistan in 11 attempts.

Pakistan gave a Twenty20 international debut to 27-year-old spinner Usman Qadir, son of the great leg-spinner Abdul Qadir who died last year.

The other two T20Is would also be played at the same venue on Sunday and Tuesday.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain Zimbabwe: Chamu Chibhabha (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Tendai Chatara, Wesley Madhevere, Elton Chigumbura, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Asif Yaqoob (PAK)tv umpire: Rashid Riaz (PAK)Match referee: Mohammad Javed (PAK)

