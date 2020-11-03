Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam says they will try their best to perform well in today's match against Zimbabwe in the final ODI match at Rawalpindi ground.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Zimbabwe won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bat first in 3rd One Day International Match today.

The match is being played at Rawalpindi stadium.

Pakistan already won two matches but today’s victory is very crucial for its international ranking as Pakistan will appear at the top of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup Super League table within 30 points.

Zimbabwe team is under huge pressure for the win in 3rd ODI. Captain and Opner Chamu Chibhabha is being eyed to help deliver Zimbabwe with a strong start to win the final match.

Pakistan Team has made four changes in the team while Khushdil Shah will play his first debut in today’s ODI match.

All rounder Faheem Ashraf is not well after which he has been asked by the management for rest.