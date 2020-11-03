UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Win Toss, Bat First In 3rd ODI

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:41 AM

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam says they will try their best to perform well in today's match against Zimbabwe in the final ODI match at Rawalpindi ground.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3rd, 2020) Zimbabwe won the toss against Pakistan and decided to bat first in 3rd One Day International Match today.

The match is being played at Rawalpindi stadium.

Pakistan already won two matches but today’s victory is very crucial for its international ranking as Pakistan will appear at the top of the ICC Men’s cricket World Cup Super League table within 30 points.

Zimbabwe team is under huge pressure for the win in 3rd ODI. Captain and Opner Chamu Chibhabha is being eyed to help deliver Zimbabwe with a strong start to win the final match.

Pakistan Team has made four changes in the team while Khushdil Shah will play his first debut in today’s ODI match.

All rounder Faheem Ashraf is not well after which he has been asked by the management for rest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World ICC Rawalpindi Zimbabwe Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

29 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

11 hours ago

Targeting journalists takes toll on ‘societies a ..

11 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul Unive ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.