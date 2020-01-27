UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe Win Toss, Bat First In Second Test Against Sri Lanka

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:56 PM

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in second Test against Sri Lanka

Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare on Monday

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and chose to bat first in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare on Monday.

Zimbabwe made two changes to the side that lost the first Test by 10 wickets last week.

Carl Mumba replaces fast bowler Kyle Jarvis who suffered a back injury in the opening Test while all-rounder Tinotenda Mutombodzi, who bowls leg-spin, comes in for his Test debut ahead of Ainsley Ndlovu.

"Lots of positives with a lot of new guys, but a couple of hurdles and decisions that we didn't do well," said Williams reflecting on the first Test.

"Also the spin department needs to tighten up." Opening batsman Kevin Kasuza, who was 'substituted' for the second innings last week after being hit on the head while fielding at short leg, has recovered to retain his place in the XI.

Sri Lanka make one change with left-arm pace bowler Vishwa Fernando coming in for Kasun Rajitha.

"I think the bowlers are good enough to take wickets on any wicket," said Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

With the Test taking place on the same ground as the game that finished just three days ago, the pitch has had less preparation and is a lot drier, suggesting a more difficult surface for the batsmen which will favour the spinners as the game goes on.

Teams Zimbabwe: Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (captain), Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Carl Mumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Victor Nyauchi Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Nitin Menon (India)tv Umpire: Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (India).

