Zimbabwe win toss, bat in Bangladesh T20 decider

Harare, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe won the toss for the third consecutive time and chose to bat against Bangladesh on Sunday in the decider of a three-match Twenty20 international series at Harare sports Club.

Bangladesh won the first match by eight wickets, but poor batting condemned them to a 23-run loss in the second.

History is not on the side of Zimbabwe as they have never won a two-nation T20 series.

Zimbabwe were unchanged while Bangladesh brought in top-order batsman Nasum Ahmed in place of all-rounder Mahedi Hasan.

Teams Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Regis Chakabva, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (capt), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Milton Shumba, Wellington Masakadza, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam Umpires: Iknow Chabi, Langton Rusere (both ZIM)tv umpire: Forster Mutizwa (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)