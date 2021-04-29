Zimbabwe win toss, bat in first Pakistan Test

Zimbabwe's stand-in skipper Brendon Taylor won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan in Harare on Thursday

The hosts are without their regular captain Sean Williams who failed to recover in time from a hand injury.

Zimbabwe handed Test caps to three players: Roy Kaia (spinner), Milton Shumba (left-arm spinner) and fast bowler Richard Ngarava.

Pakistan entered the Test with two spinners and three fast bowlers, handing a Test debut to off-spinner Sajid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in the home first-class tournament last year.

The second and final Test will also be played in Harare from May 7. Both Tests are being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus.

Teams Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan Zimbabwe: Brendan Taylor (capt), Prince Masvaure, Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Regis Chakabva, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chisoro, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava Umpires: Langton Rusere (ZIM) and Marias Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Iknow Chabi (ZIM)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)