Zimbabwe Win Toss, Opt To Bat First In 3rd T20I Against Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:36 PM

Zimbabwe win toss, opt to bat first in 3rd T20I against Pakistan

It will be the first victory of Zimbabwe against Pakistan if the visiting team manages to win today's T20 match.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Zimbabwe won the toss and decided to bat first against Pakistan in third T20 match in Rawalpindi today.

Zimbabwe team made some changes in the third final T20 match against Pakistan beiing played at Rawalpindi ground.

The both sides expressed hope for the victory.

Pakistan won the second T20 match on Sunday.

Babar Azam made 51 runs while Haider Ali by chasing 134 scored a free flowing 66 not out. Both let Pakistan to 134 in the 16th over.

Fakhr Zaman scored only 10 runs.

For Zimbabwe, Ryan Burl scored 32 while Wesley Madhevere scored 24 runs, leaving the team unable to resist to the bowling attack.

It would be Zambabwe’s first win if it managed to win today as Pakistan so far has 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

More Stories From Sports

