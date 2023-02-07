UrduPoint.com

Zimbabwe's Ballance Becomes Second To Score Centuries For Two Countries

Muhammad Rameez Published February 07, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Gary Ballance became only the second Test batsman after Kepler Wessels to score a century for two countries, reaching an unbeaten 107 at tea for Zimbabwe against the West Indies in Bulawayo on Tuesday

Needing to make at least 248 in reply to a West Indies' declaration of 447-6 on Monday to avoid a possible follow-on, Zimbabwe reached 313-7 after the second session on day four of the first Test.

Harare-born Ballance scored four centuries for England during the last decade before returning home to make his Test debut for Zimbabwe in this match.

South Africa-born Wessels scored four centuries for Australia before returning home and making two more for his homeland when they were readmitted to Test cricket in the 1990s.

Ballance and leg spinner Brandon Mavuta, who was 52 not out, put on 121 runs in a brilliant eighth-wicket stand at the Queens sports Club.

Aware of his key role having come in at number five with Zimbabwe 114-3, Ballance was the epitome of caution, painstakingly building his innings.

By tea, the 33-year-old had faced 203 balls and his total included two sixes, one of which took him to his century, and nine fours.

While Ballance was foiling West Indies plans to bowl out Zimbabwe cheaply and force them to immediately bat again, Mavuta played a superb back-up role.

Having taken five West Indies wickets, he proved equally skilful with the bat and did not hold back when offered scoring chances as he slammed nine fours.

The day began with Test debutant Innocent Kaia on 59, but he could add only eight more before being trapped leg before by quickie Alzarri Joseph for 67.

Kaia fluffed an attempted flick and was hit high on the front pad. A review was not possible as the DRS (decision review system) is not being used in this series.

