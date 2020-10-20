UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe's Head Coach Lalchand Rajpur Barred From Traveling To Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 01:41 PM

Zimbabwe's head coach Lalchand Rajpur barred from traveling to Pakistan

Lalchand is an Indian-born-Zimbabwe head coach who approached Indian High Commission to seek permission to travel to Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Indian High Commission (IHC) stopped Indian-born Zimbabwe head coach Lalchand from travelling to Pakistan, the sources said on Tuesday.

IHC in Harare made this decision when he went there to seek permission to travel to Pakistan.

The IHC’s decision came at the moment when Zimbabwe team arrived in Pakistan to play series against Pakistan.

