ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Zimbabwe's Roy Kaia has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Harare that ended on Sunday.

The match officials' report, which was handed over to the Zimbabwe team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 29-year-old off-spinner's bowling action, an ICC press release said on Wednesday.

Video footage of Kaia's bowling action from the match will now be scrutinized by an Expert Panel as attendance and assessment at an ICC accredited testing centre is not possible due to various restrictions resulting from Covid-19.

Kaia is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the conclusions of the Expert Panel's review are known.