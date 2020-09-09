UrduPoint.com
Zimbabwe’s Tour To Pakistan To Be Finalized Next Week

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 05:57 PM

Zimbabwe’s tour to Pakistan to be finalized next week

The guest team is scheduled to play three One Day International (ODI) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against Pakistan.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2020) The Zimbabwe cricket team's schedule to tour Pakistan was likely to be finalized next week, the sources said on Wednesday.

The team is scheduled to play three One Day International (ODI) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches against Pakistan.

Pakistan will become the second country to host international matches following the epidemic.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Spokesperson, Zimbabwe Cricket approached PCB to know about the measures that would be taken for the safety of touring squad.

He said that In connection with the tour of Zimbabwe cricket team to Pakistan, the board shared the preliminary schedule with Zimbabwe. He also stated that the arrangements have been planned by PCB and the board has also informed Zimbabwe Cricket about the bio-secure environment.

Zimbabwe squad is expected to reach Pakistan on October 20 with international commitments likely to start two weeks after their arrival. Both teams will be playing three One-Dayers and three T20 Internationals.

