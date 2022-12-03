Zimmerman recalled for US, Netherlands unchanged for World Cup last-16 match

United States coach Gregg Berhalter handed a surprise recall to central defender Walker Zimmerman for Saturday's World Cup last-16 clash against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Doha, Dec 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :United States coach Gregg Berhalter handed a surprise recall to central defender Walker Zimmerman for Saturday's World Cup last-16 clash against the Netherlands at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Nashville defender Zimmerman, who was dropped for Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Iran, returns to the starting line-up in place of Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers to resume his partnership with Fulham's Tim Ream.

Zimmerman started the USA's first two games of the World Cup, a 1-1 draw with Wales and a 0-0 stalemate against England, conceding a crucial late penalty against the Welsh.

Carter-Vickers impressed against Iran on Tuesday and had been expected to start against the Dutch.

Zimmerman was one of two changes in the US starting line-up as the Americans chase a quarter-final berth against a Dutch team that is unchanged from their final group game against Qatar.

Norwich striker Josh Sargent failed to recover from a knock suffered against Iran and is replaced by Colombian-born FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic, who suffered a pelvic injury while scoring the winning goal against Iran, was also named in the starting line-up after passing a fitness test.

Teams: Netherlands (3-4-1-2) Andries Noppert; Jurrien Timber, Virgil van Dijk (capt), Nathan Ake; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Daley Blind; Davy Klaassen; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay Coach: Louis van Gaal United States (4-3-3) Matt Turner; Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah; Tim Weah, Jesus Ferreira, Christian Pulisic Coach: Gregg Berhalter Referee: Wilton Sampaio (BRA)