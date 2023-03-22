UrduPoint.com

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gives '10 Points' To 2022 FIFA World Cup Organization

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 22, 2023 | 06:59 PM

Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives '10 points' to 2022 FIFA World Cup organization

AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday addressed a press conference at the Swedish National Football Team camp

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday addressed a press conference at the Swedish National Football Team camp.

The 42-year-old Swedish star gave "10 points" to 2022 FIFA World Cup organization.

"The organization was amazing. I was there for 2 days with my family. The organization was 10 points, the experience was 10 points, the final match was 10 points, the audience was 10 points, the food was 10 points, the trip was 10 points, everything else was 10 points," Ibrahimovic said.

"What did you want to hear, did you want to hear something else, everything was 10 points," he responded to the reporters' dissatisfied expressions.

Ibrahimovic stated he will continue to play football as long as he feels good.

"It's easy to retire from football at the top in Milan, people criticize that I'm too old and should quit football. This motivates me. I do my best when I'm angry, I want to challenge myself and reach new heights," Ibrahimovic said.

Sweden will play with Belgium and Azerbaijan, on March 24 and 27 respectively, in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship qualifiers.

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Milan Azerbaijan Belgium March Family From Best Top

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Mo ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

6 minutes ago
 IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's ba ..

IHC dismisses FIA's appeal against Imran Khan's bail in prohibited funding case

18 minutes ago
 Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% ..

Russia Foreign Exchange Reserves Consist of 23.6% Gold, 71.5% Currency - Central ..

19 minutes ago
 PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educati ..

PBM inks MoU with NUML to keep students on educational track

19 minutes ago
 PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledg ..

PTCL Group celebrates Int'l women's day with pledge to embrace equity

15 minutes ago
 Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in ..

Jordan's Lower House Expels Israeli Ambassador in Protests of Finance Minister's ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.