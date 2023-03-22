Zlatan Ibrahimovic gives '10 points' to 2022 FIFA World Cup organization

AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday addressed a press conference at the Swedish National Football Team camp

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):AC Milan's veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Tuesday addressed a press conference at the Swedish National Football Team camp.

The 42-year-old Swedish star gave "10 points" to 2022 FIFA World Cup organization.

"The organization was amazing. I was there for 2 days with my family. The organization was 10 points, the experience was 10 points, the final match was 10 points, the audience was 10 points, the food was 10 points, the trip was 10 points, everything else was 10 points," Ibrahimovic said.

"What did you want to hear, did you want to hear something else, everything was 10 points," he responded to the reporters' dissatisfied expressions.

Ibrahimovic stated he will continue to play football as long as he feels good.

"It's easy to retire from football at the top in Milan, people criticize that I'm too old and should quit football. This motivates me. I do my best when I'm angry, I want to challenge myself and reach new heights," Ibrahimovic said.

Sweden will play with Belgium and Azerbaijan, on March 24 and 27 respectively, in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship qualifiers.