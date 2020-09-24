UrduPoint.com
Zlatan Ibrahimovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus - Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:10 PM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian club disclosed on Thursday.

"AC Milan announce that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for the swab performed for today's match, Milan-Bodo/Glimt," the Serie A side said.

"We have informed the competent health authorities and the player was promptly placed in home quarantine.

"All the other swabs carried out on the team group were negative."

