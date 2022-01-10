Zohra Abdullah of Pakistan along with eight others moved to the next round on the opening day of the Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Men and Women and U19 Squash Tournaments, which got under way here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Monday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Zohra Abdullah of Pakistan along with eight others moved to the next round on the opening day of the Combaxx sports KP Satellite International Men and Women and U19 Squash Tournaments, which got under way here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex on Monday.

Director General Sports KP Khalid Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the tournaments wherein more than 100 players from across the country including top 32 Men and as many women of the PSA Ranking are taking part in the tournament carrying a prize money of US $ 1000.

Besides the international tournament for Men and Women, an U19 Boys event was also part of the tournament. The U19 has a prize money of Rs. 100,000.

Zohara Abdullah (Pak), a promising upcoming player, defeated Zarlish Safdar (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-2, 11-3, 11-6 in just 14 minute. In the second match Manahil Durrani (Pak) beat Kainat Amir (Pak) 3-2, the score was 1-11, 11-13, 11-1, 11-9, and 11-6 in 24 minutes.

Former Pakistan Champion Saima Shoukat (Pak) defeated Manahil Aqeel (Pak) by 3-0, the score was 12-10, 11-1, 11-2 in 16 minute, Mariam Malik (Pak) beat Kulsoom Abdullah (Pak) by 3-0, the score was 11-3, 11-4, 11-6 in 14 minute.

Hira Aqeel (Pak) beat Aina Aziz (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-1, 11-3, 11-0 in 10 minute, Hifsa Yousaf (Pak) beat Noreena Shams (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-7, 11-6, 11-2 in 13 minute, in the other match Komal Khan Pak beat Maira Hussain Pak by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-9, 11-3 in 14 minute.

In the other matches Aiman Shahbaz (Pak) beat Mehwish Ali (Pak) 3-0, the score was (11-9 11-9 11-7) in (17 mint), Riffat Khan (Pak) faced tough resistance at the hands of Amna Malik (Pak) in a 3-2 battle lasted for 36 minute. Former National Champion and international player Riffat Khan marched into victory in a 3-2 battle, the score was (6-11 8-11 11-9 11-7 12-10), leading player Zoya Khalid (Pak) beat Rania Qai (Pak) by 3-1, the score was (11-1 4-11 11-8 11-4) in (22 minutes).

In the Men event Saeed Abdul (Pak) stunned Yaseen Khattak (Pak) 3-0, the score was (11-5 11-7 11-6) in (20 minutes, Asif Mehmood (Pak) beat Tayyab Rauf Pak 3-2, the score was (11-8, 10-12, 11-7, 12-14, and 11-6) in (34 mint), Uzair Shoukat (Pak) beat Mutahir Ali Shah (Pak) 3-1, the score was (14-16, 11-7, 11-3, and 11-7) in (28 mint), international Khushal Riaz (Pak) beat Muhammad Abdul Qadir (Pak) 3-1, the score was (11-3, 9-11, 11-4, and 11-6 in 30 mint), former top ranking player Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Shahab Khan (Pak) 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-3, and 11-4 in 20 mint.

After a decade-long break international squash came to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with the name of Combaxx Sports KP Satellite International Squash for both Men and Women and more such events would be organized in future, Chairman KP Squash Association told media men. He said three to four Satellite tournaments carrying a prize money of US $ 1000 each would be organized in Feb, March, April and May this year.

World Champion Mohib Ullah Khan, Vice President Provincial Squash Association Ehsanullah, Project Director Murad Ali, Squash Coaches were also present. In a brief chat DG Sports KP Khalid Khan said that the government has taken concrete steps for revival of squash and that is why 10 squash complexes are being constructed at different places of the province. He said that KP has produced seven world champions and has a name in the world of squash and we want that more players should come up at national and international levels so that Pakistan would regain its lost glory in the squash.