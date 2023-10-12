Zone -1, Zone VI win in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi and Sponsors by A.S.Natural Stone.

Summarized Scores :

Zone-I Whites beat Zone-V Blues by 6 Wickets at Young Fighter Ground.

Zone-V Blues 89 all out in 29.1 overs. Fareed Ullah 33. Danish Khan (mf) 4/13, Hussain Haider (lcm) 3/14.

Zone-I Whites 90/4 in 15.4 overs. S.M.Ali 24 not out, M.Mair 14 not out.

In the Second Match Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-V Green by 9 Wickets at Student Cricket Ground. Zone-V Green 51 all-out in 13.5 overs. Muhammad 12, Rehan Bashir 11. Fawad Akbar (mf) 4/15.

Zone-VI Blues 52/1 in 8.4 overs. Muhammad Anas 24, Areeb Noor 13 both not out.