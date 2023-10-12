Open Menu

Zone -1, Zone VI Win In A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published October 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Zone -1, Zone VI win in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Two more matches were decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi and Sponsors by A.S.Natural Stone.

Summarized Scores :

Zone-I Whites beat Zone-V Blues by 6 Wickets at Young Fighter Ground.

Zone-V Blues 89 all out in 29.1 overs. Fareed Ullah 33. Danish Khan (mf) 4/13, Hussain Haider (lcm) 3/14.

Zone-I Whites 90/4 in 15.4 overs. S.M.Ali 24 not out, M.Mair 14 not out.

In the Second Match Zone-VI Blues beat Zone-V Green by 9 Wickets at Student Cricket Ground. Zone-V Green 51 all-out in 13.5 overs. Muhammad 12, Rehan Bashir 11. Fawad Akbar (mf) 4/15.

Zone-VI Blues 52/1 in 8.4 overs. Muhammad Anas 24, Areeb Noor 13 both not out.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Student Young All

Recent Stories

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All ..

In South Africa some hearts still beat for the All Blacks

4 minutes ago
 Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation ..

Senate Committee for more efforts for conservation of Indus Delta Mangroves

4 minutes ago
 PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for e ..

PTCL decides to monetize 12 Non-core assets for enhancing financial agility

4 minutes ago
 Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflati ..

Stock markets, oil prices advance tracking inflation, conflict

4 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 93 paisa against Dollar

7 minutes ago
 Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

Ethiopian ambassador calls on Education Minister

7 minutes ago
IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASO ..

IIOJK people suffer as Indian forces continue CASOs, house raids

8 minutes ago
 Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since co ..

Putin in Kyrgyzstan for first trip abroad since court arrest warrant

8 minutes ago
 MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccin ..

MoHAP launches shingles vaccine under adult vaccination programme

53 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase o ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches pilot phase of automated rapid transit proj ..

53 minutes ago
 UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll r ..

UN experts deplore Gaza airstrikes as death toll rises amid Israeli blockade

55 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Customs participates in GITEX Global 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports