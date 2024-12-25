Zone-I, Zone-V, Zone-VI secure wins in Woodward Trophy U-17 cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Three exciting matches were played in the ongoing Woodward Trophy Under-17 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament, with Zone-I Whites, Zone-V Whites, and Zone-VI Whites emerging victorious. The tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies, saw impressive performances from bowlers across the board.

At Young Fighter Ground, Zone-I Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 4 wickets in a Group C match. Zone-VI Blues were bowled out for 108 in 23 overs, with Uzair Khan contributing 42 runs. Muhammad Farman and Sufyan Khan stood out with the ball, claiming 3 wickets each. In reply, Zone-I Whites chased down the target in 22.4 overs, finishing at 109/6, with Anas Ali scoring 31. Muhammad Farman was awarded the Medicam Man of the Match.

At Star Ground Sherpao, Zone-V Whites dominated Zone-I Blues, winning by 9 wickets. Zone-I Blues were dismissed for a mere 72 runs, with Muhammad Khan taking 3/13. Zone-V Whites easily chased down the target in just 7.1 overs, reaching 75/1. Muhammad Khan earned the Medicam Man of the Match award.

The third match saw Zone-VI Whites crush Zone-IV Blues by a massive 174 runs at KCCA Stadium. Zone-VI Whites posted 210/6 in 40 overs, led by Muhammad Hasnain’s unbeaten 57. In response, Zone-IV Blues were bundled out for just 36 runs in 10.5 overs. Niqab Shafiq’s brilliant spell of 5/11 and Asad Omar’s 5/25 secured a commanding victory for Zone-VI Whites. Asad Omar received the Medicam Man of the Match award.

The Woodward Trophy continues to showcase outstanding cricketing talent from Karachi's youth.