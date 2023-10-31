Open Menu

Zone-II White Moves Into Semi-final Of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Tourney

Muhammad Rameez Published October 31, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Zone-II White moves into semi-final of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Due to 3rd Consecutive Century by Young Promising middle Order Batsman Huzaifa Ahsan unbeaten 116 Zone-II Whites Tuesday moved into Semi Final of the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament after beating Zone-VI Blues by 158 runs at KCCA Stadium.

Huzaifa Ahsan earlier Scored 200 runs against Zone-V Blues and 106 against Zone-IV Blues, according to a communique.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi and Sponsored by A.

S.Natural Stone.

Scores in brief:

Zone-II Whites 230/3 in 45 overs. Huzaifa Ahsan 116 not out 11×4 1×6 ( in 116 Balls) Muhammad Hassan 45 4x5, Aliyan Mehmood 19. Darain Faraz 2/31.

Zone-VI Blues 72 all out in 21.5 overs. Fawad Akbar 13. Muhammad Ahmed (lcm) 3/9, Abdul Rauf (mf) 3/14, S.M.

Mohtashim 3/22.

The 1st Semi Final of the tournament will be played between Zone-VI Whites and Zone-IV Whites on Wednesday at KCCA Stadium at 10.00 am. The Semi Final will be Live streamed on YouTube Channel.

