Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites Qualify For Quarter Finals Of A.S.Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) The Zone-II Whites moved into quarter-final after beating Zone-I Whites by 58 runs from Group "C" at Young Fighter Ground while Zone 1 Whites reached the quarter-finals by securing the second position despite the defeat.

The tournament is being organized by the Regional cricket Association Karachi.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-II Whites beat Zone-I Whites by 58 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-II Whites scored 202/9 in 45 overs. Aun M. Jaffri 42, Shaheryar Usmani 38, Waheed Khan 27, Burhan Mehmood 20. Fahad Khan (ob) 4/15, Farman Ahmed (ob) 2/23.

Zone-I Whites 144 all out in 35.4 overs. Dawar Malik 36, Farman Ahmed 35, Aleem Mohsin 33.Ahmed Aleem (sla) 4/23, Syed Rehan Shah (mf) 4/32.

