Open Menu

Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites, Zone-I Blues Win In Touchme Trophy U-15 Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites, Zone-I Blues win in Touchme Trophy U-15 Cricket Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Three exciting matches took place in the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter-Zonal cricket Tournament, with standout performances from several players, including a century from Raja Abdul Ahad and impressive bowling from Umer Shah.

At KCCA Stadium, Zone-II Whites defeated Zone-I Green by 81 runs. Zone-II Whites posted 183 all out in 37.2 overs, with Abdullah Ahsan contributing 59 runs, said a news release on Thursday.

In response, Zone-I Green were bowled out for 102 in 30 overs, with S. Ittat Hussain top-scoring with 44 runs. Umer Shah’s lethal bowling (4/13) played a key role in the victory. Umer Shah was named Medicam Man of the Match by Nusrat Ullah Khan, Secretary of Zone-II.

In the second match, Zone-I Whites secured a dominant 179-run win over Zone-III Blues at Young Fighter Ground.

Zone-I Whites amassed 240/5 in 40 overs, with Muhammad Asghar scoring 76 and Zargham Mehmood adding 67. Zone-III Blues were bowled out for just 61 in 31.5 overs. M. Areeb Danish took 3/12, helping his team to a comfortable win. Muhammad Asghar was awarded the Medicam Man of the Match by former first-class cricketer Bharat Kumar.

The third match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground saw a thrilling finish, with Zone-I Blues narrowly defeating Zone-IV Blues by 1 run. Zone-I Blues set a target of 237/4 in 40 overs, with Shayan Khan scoring 97. Zone-IV Blues fell just short, scoring 236/5 in their 40 overs. Raja Abdul Ahad’s brilliant century (115) went in vain as Zone-I Blues clinched the win. Both Shayan Khan and Raja Abdul Ahad were named Medicam Men of the Match.

Related Topics

Cricket Century Young Man Landhi All From

Recent Stories

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence fr ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to commence from Friday

7 minutes ago
 PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

PHA launches ‘Lungs of Lahore’ to combat smog

29 minutes ago
 Accountability court directed to reconsider acquit ..

Accountability court directed to reconsider acquittal pleas of Imran, Bushra in ..

35 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islam ..

PM Shehbaz to visit KSA to attend Joint Arab Islamic Summit

46 minutes ago
 Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, bel ..

Trump will not ask for Imran Khan’s release, believes Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: ..

Safety of Chinese, projects govt’s top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

6 hours ago
Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

Sugar price reduced by Rs13 per kilogram

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised ..

Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming

19 hours ago
 China congratulates Trump on election victory

China congratulates Trump on election victory

19 hours ago
 Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full ..

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

19 hours ago

More Stories From Sports