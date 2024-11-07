Zone-II Whites, Zone-I Whites, Zone-I Blues win in Touchme Trophy U-15 Cricket Tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Three exciting matches took place in the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter-Zonal cricket Tournament, with standout performances from several players, including a century from Raja Abdul Ahad and impressive bowling from Umer Shah.

At KCCA Stadium, Zone-II Whites defeated Zone-I Green by 81 runs. Zone-II Whites posted 183 all out in 37.2 overs, with Abdullah Ahsan contributing 59 runs, said a news release on Thursday.

In response, Zone-I Green were bowled out for 102 in 30 overs, with S. Ittat Hussain top-scoring with 44 runs. Umer Shah’s lethal bowling (4/13) played a key role in the victory. Umer Shah was named Medicam Man of the Match by Nusrat Ullah Khan, Secretary of Zone-II.

In the second match, Zone-I Whites secured a dominant 179-run win over Zone-III Blues at Young Fighter Ground.

Zone-I Whites amassed 240/5 in 40 overs, with Muhammad Asghar scoring 76 and Zargham Mehmood adding 67. Zone-III Blues were bowled out for just 61 in 31.5 overs. M. Areeb Danish took 3/12, helping his team to a comfortable win. Muhammad Asghar was awarded the Medicam Man of the Match by former first-class cricketer Bharat Kumar.

The third match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground saw a thrilling finish, with Zone-I Blues narrowly defeating Zone-IV Blues by 1 run. Zone-I Blues set a target of 237/4 in 40 overs, with Shayan Khan scoring 97. Zone-IV Blues fell just short, scoring 236/5 in their 40 overs. Raja Abdul Ahad’s brilliant century (115) went in vain as Zone-I Blues clinched the win. Both Shayan Khan and Raja Abdul Ahad were named Medicam Men of the Match.