Zone-III Blues Beat Zone-V Green In A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket
Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Zone-III Blues defeated Zone-V Green by 2 Wickets in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at Student Cricket Ground Liaquatabad.
The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi and Sponsors by A.S.
Natural Stone.
Scores in brief:
Zone-V Greens 137 all out in 27.4 overs. Anwar Ali 32, Rana Muhammad Hasan 23. Hasan Asif Pae (rls) 4/32, Saad Asif Pae (rls) 3/24.
Zone-III Blues 140/8 in 22.3 overs. Asnad Afridi scored 55 with the help of 10 fours and 1 six, Nael Ali 24. Laraib 2/16, Fareedullah Khan 2/32.