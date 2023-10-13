Open Menu

Zone-III Blues Beat Zone-V Green In A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The Zone-III Blues defeated Zone-V Green by 2 Wickets in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at Student Cricket Ground Liaquatabad.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi and Sponsors by A.S.

Natural Stone.

Scores in brief:

Zone-V Greens 137 all out in 27.4 overs. Anwar Ali 32, Rana Muhammad Hasan 23. Hasan Asif Pae (rls) 4/32, Saad Asif Pae (rls) 3/24.

Zone-III Blues 140/8 in 22.3 overs. Asnad Afridi scored 55 with the help of 10 fours and 1 six, Nael Ali 24. Laraib 2/16, Fareedullah Khan 2/32.

