Zone-III Whites win in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) One more match decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at Landhi Gymkhana Ground.The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

Summarized Scores :

Zone-III Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by 8 Wickets. Zone-IV blues 181 all out 42 overs. Run ullah 49, Adeel Gul 38, Qazi Saad uddin 31. Mir Hamza (lb) 4/26, Usaman Maqbool (ob) 2/30, Talah Rangi 2/43.

Zone-III 185/2 in 27.4 overs. Zanair Aali 53 7x4 not out, Muanna Kazim 48, Muhammad Usman 35, Parashant Ravi 26. Kaif Abbas (sla) 2/46.