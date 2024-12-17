Zone-IV Whites dominate in U-17 Woodward Trophy

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A remarkable century by Rana Areeb Aftab Ahmed and a fine bowling performance by Muhammad Masham led Zone-IV Whites to a commanding 181-run victory over Zone-V Greens in the U-17 Inter-Zonal cricket Tournament on Monday at Pak Star Ground.

Rana Areeb's brilliant knock of 101 runs, featuring 16 boundaries, helped Zone-IV Whites post a total of 268/6 in their 40 overs. Aun Abbas contributed a solid 71, while Hamza Awan and Amanullah added 24 and 21 runs, respectively. In response, Zone-V Greens struggled against Zone-IV's bowling attack and were bowled out for just 87 runs in 20 overs. Muhammad Masham's slow left-arm spin proved devastating, as he claimed 4 wickets for just 23 runs.

Arshman Riaz and Mukarram Ali also chipped in, taking 2 wickets each.

For his century, Rana Areeb was awarded the Medicam Man of the Match by sports organizer Syed Waseem ul Haq. The tournament is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies.

Scores in brief:

Zone-IV Whites: 268/6 in 40 overs (Rana Areeb 101, Aun Abbas 71; M. Rehman Bashir 2/54, M. Usman Ahmed 2/58)

Zone-V Greens: 87 all out in 20 overs (M. Umer Qureshi 22; Muhammad Masham 4/23, Arshman Riaz 2/13, Mukarram Ali 2/33).