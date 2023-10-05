Open Menu

Zone-IV Whites Win Second Consecutive Match In A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Cricket Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 05, 2023 | 04:30 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Zone-IV Whites second consecutive victory against Z-VII Blues and deadly bowling by right-arm leg spinner Asad Sakhawat captured 5 wickets for only 8 runs in the highlights of the two matches decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds. The Tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Sponsors by A.S.Natural Stone.

Summarized Scores :

Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-VII blues by 54 runs at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-IV Whites 197 allout in 41.4 overs. Rana Areeb Aftab 70 6x4 2x6, Asad Ahmed 33, Aman Ullah 27.

S.Shayan Fahim (rlb) 4/32, Rehan Khan 2/36, Muhammad Razi 2/47.

Zone-VII Blues 143 all out 35.4 overs. S.Shayan Fahim 76.11x4 1x6. Asad Ahmed (sla) 3/8, Bil Bilal Ahmed (mf) 3/23, Mukaram Ali 2/47.

In the 2nd Match Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-I Blues by 251 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-VI Whites 308/8 in 45 overs.Talal Mehmood 78 5x4 2x6, Muhammad Azzan 68 5x4 2x6, Hammad Alam 37, Abdullah Jawed 34, Saad Sakhawat 19 not out, Abdul Sami 18.M.Hussain Usama 3/47.

Zone-I Blues 57 all out in 22.4 overs. Asad Sakhawat (rlb) 5/8, Hamza Mehmood (rlb) 3/16.

