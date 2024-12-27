Zone-IV, Zone-VI dominate in Woodward Trophy

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Zone-IV Whites and Zone-VI Blues secured victories in the latest matches of the Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies.

At the KCCA Stadium, Zone-IV Whites defeated Zone-II Blues by 37 runs in Group "D." Zone-IV Whites posted 240/5 in 40 overs, with standout performances from Rana Areeb Aftab (82), Bilal Ashraf (53), Amanullah (42), and Adnan Nawaz (32). In reply, Zone-II Blues were bowled out for 203 in 39.1 overs, despite a half-century from M.

Siddique (54). Faizan Ghani took 3/41, while Muhammad Masham and Aun Abbas claimed two wickets each. Rana Areeb Aftab was named Medicam Man of the Match.

In another match at Young Fighter Ground, Zone-VI Blues triumphed over Zone-V Blues by 103 runs. Zone-VI Blues scored 181/8 in 40 overs, with Muhammad Anas Lajbar (60) leading the way. Zone-V Blues were skittled for just 78 in 21.5 overs, with Abdul Wahab’s brilliant spell of 3/0 playing a crucial role. He was named Medicam Man of the Match, receiving his award from former first-class cricketer Faraz Ahmed Khan.