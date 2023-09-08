Open Menu

Zone-V Whites, Zone-VII Whites And Blues Move Into Semi-final

Muhammad Rameez Published September 08, 2023

Zone-V Whites, Zone-VII Whites and Blues move into semi-final

Zone-V Whites, Zone-VII Whites, and Blues moved into the semi-finals after beating their opponents in the A.S. Natural Stone Under-13 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ):Zone-V Whites, Zone-VII Whites, and Blues moved into the semi-finals after beating their opponents in the A.S. Natural Stone Under-13 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

The Tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, a communique said here on Friday.

Summarized Scores: At Landhi Gymkhana Ground in the Morning. Zone-III beat Zone-II Greens by 12 runs. Zone-III Blues 120/3.Naaim Omar 62.

Zone-II Blues 108. Ali Hassan 34. Naeem Omar 5/11, M.Noman 3/18.

Zone-V Whites beat Zone-IV Whites by 5 Wickets in the evening.

Zone-IV Whites 132/7 Fakhar Sialvi 46, Masood Ali 40. Haris Khan 3/16.

Zone-V Whites 135/5. M.Faizi 64. Masood Ali 3/15.

At TMC Ground Zone-VII beat Zone-VI Blues by 3 Wickets.

Zone-VI Blues 90. Areeb Noor 52. Yahya Aslam 5/14, Shane Baqar 3/10.

Zone-VII Blues 91/7. Areeb Noor 3/11.

In the evening match Zone-II Whites beat Zone-I Whites by 9 Wickets. Zone-I Whites 61. M.Ahmed Abdullah 3/12.

Zone-II 62/1.

At Young Fighter Ground in the Morning Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-III by 196 runs. Zone-VII Whites 233/3. Shakeel Ur Rehman 91 12x4, Abdullah Naseem 37, Maoz Yousuf Zai 36. Zone-III 37. Sagheer 4/12.

