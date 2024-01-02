Open Menu

Zone-VI Whites Beat Zone-VI Blue By 131 Runs

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2024 | 10:08 PM

Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Blue by 131 runs

Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 131 runs in the opening match of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 131 runs in the opening match of

A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi

and Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone, a communique said.

Scores in brief:

Zone-VI Whites 247 all out in 40.2 overs.

Huzaifa Ehsan 96 11x4 ,

1x6, Hamza Qureshi 39, Abdullah Alam 30, Adam Essa 28. Noman Ali (mf) 6/48.

Zone-V Blues 116 allout in 36.1 overs. Muhammad Haroon Rafiq 45, Abid Ali Khan 26. Saad Sakhawat ( rls) 3/28, Abdullah Alam (ob) 2/28.

Abdullah Alam 2/28.

Chief Guest Mr.Navaid Ahmed , Owner , Barrington Crescent Club and Owner Crescent

Financial Corporation International USA Inaugurated the Tournament in a colorful

Ceremony and he announced to Sponsor Senior RCCK Inter District Cricket

Tournament.

Related Topics

Karachi USA Cricket Ob Abid Ali All

Recent Stories

Police seized NCP goods worth Rs 829 million durin ..

Police seized NCP goods worth Rs 829 million during 2023

6 minutes ago
 Rescue-1122 tackles 30,923 emergencies in 2023

Rescue-1122 tackles 30,923 emergencies in 2023

6 minutes ago
 Election Commission conducts one-day National Medi ..

Election Commission conducts one-day National Media training

7 minutes ago
 PML-N’s final candidate list is expected to unve ..

PML-N’s final candidate list is expected to unveil on January 10

7 minutes ago
 Cross country challenge trophy competition held at ..

Cross country challenge trophy competition held at South Waziristan

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister Aneeq Ahmed advocates collectiv ..

Caretaker Minister Aneeq Ahmed advocates collective action for national interfai ..

25 minutes ago
At least 50 dead after monster Japan quake

At least 50 dead after monster Japan quake

21 minutes ago
 Culture Day Malakhra event takes place at HBA

Culture Day Malakhra event takes place at HBA

6 minutes ago
 FM Jilani, UK mayors discuss bilateral ties, Kashm ..

FM Jilani, UK mayors discuss bilateral ties, Kashmir dispute

6 minutes ago
 PHC adjourns hearing of PTI 'bat' symbol case till ..

PHC adjourns hearing of PTI 'bat' symbol case till tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 Exports surge, trade deficit narrows significantly ..

Exports surge, trade deficit narrows significantly in December 2023:Caretaker Fe ..

6 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Manzoor Pashtin

Court grants bail to Manzoor Pashtin

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports