Zone-VI Whites Beat Zone-VI Blue By 131 Runs
Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2024 | 10:08 PM
Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 131 runs in the opening match of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium
A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium.
The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi
and Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone, a communique said.
Scores in brief:
Zone-VI Whites 247 all out in 40.2 overs.
Huzaifa Ehsan 96 11x4 ,
1x6, Hamza Qureshi 39, Abdullah Alam 30, Adam Essa 28. Noman Ali (mf) 6/48.
Zone-V Blues 116 allout in 36.1 overs. Muhammad Haroon Rafiq 45, Abid Ali Khan 26. Saad Sakhawat ( rls) 3/28, Abdullah Alam (ob) 2/28.
Abdullah Alam 2/28.
Chief Guest Mr.Navaid Ahmed , Owner , Barrington Crescent Club and Owner Crescent
Financial Corporation International USA Inaugurated the Tournament in a colorful
Ceremony and he announced to Sponsor Senior RCCK Inter District Cricket
Tournament.