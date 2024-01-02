Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Blue by 131 runs

Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 131 runs in the opening match of A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 131 runs in the opening match of

A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi

and Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone, a communique said.

Scores in brief:

Zone-VI Whites 247 all out in 40.2 overs.

Huzaifa Ehsan 96 11x4 ,

1x6, Hamza Qureshi 39, Abdullah Alam 30, Adam Essa 28. Noman Ali (mf) 6/48.

Zone-V Blues 116 allout in 36.1 overs. Muhammad Haroon Rafiq 45, Abid Ali Khan 26. Saad Sakhawat ( rls) 3/28, Abdullah Alam (ob) 2/28.

Chief Guest Mr.Navaid Ahmed , Owner , Barrington Crescent Club and Owner Crescent

Financial Corporation International USA Inaugurated the Tournament in a colorful

Ceremony and he announced to Sponsor Senior RCCK Inter District Cricket

Tournament.