Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Zone-VI Whites became Champion of the A. S. Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament after a thrilling Victory against Zone-VII Whites by 22 runs at KCCA Stadium.

The Tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-VI Whites won the toss and elected to bat first.

Zone-VI Whites scored 180/8 in 45 overs. Abdul Sami 63 3x4, Hammad Alam 24, Sajjad Ahmed 19 not out, Abdullah Jawed 17. Jawad Zameer (mf) 3/27.

In reply Zone-VII Whites 158 all out in 44.1 overs. Captain Hasan Zia 44 4x4 , Hassan 32 not out, Noor Zaman 23, Abdul Wahab 20. Asad Omar (mf) 3/32, Niqab Shafiq 2/28, Saad Sakhawat 2/35. Umpires Aqil Adil and Danish Siddiqui, Scorer Mustajab Alam.