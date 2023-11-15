Open Menu

Zone-VI Whites Become Champion Of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Zone-VI Whites become champion of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter zonal cricket tournament

Zone-VI Whites became Champion of the A. S. Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after a thrilling Victory against Zone-VII Whites by 22 runs at KCCA Stadium

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) Zone-VI Whites became Champion of the A. S. Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament after a thrilling Victory against Zone-VII Whites by 22 runs at KCCA Stadium.

The Tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi Sponsored by A.S.Natural Stone.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-VI Whites won the toss and elected to bat first.

Zone-VI Whites scored 180/8 in 45 overs. Abdul Sami 63 3x4, Hammad Alam 24, Sajjad Ahmed 19 not out, Abdullah Jawed 17. Jawad Zameer (mf) 3/27.

In reply Zone-VII Whites 158 all out in 44.1 overs. Captain Hasan Zia 44 4x4 , Hassan 32 not out, Noor Zaman 23, Abdul Wahab 20. Asad Omar (mf) 3/32, Niqab Shafiq 2/28, Saad Sakhawat 2/35. Umpires Aqil Adil and Danish Siddiqui, Scorer Mustajab Alam.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket All

Recent Stories

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary af ..

HAD facing financial crisis to run its monetary affairs : DG

3 minutes ago
 Malnutrition programme reviewed

Malnutrition programme reviewed

2 minutes ago
 HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts ..

HEC's Post Graduate Program Review Panel conducts comprehensive evaluation at KK ..

2 minutes ago
 'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazil ..

'Out of control' fires endanger wildlife in Brazilian wetlands

10 minutes ago
 McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World To ..

McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World Tour Championship

10 minutes ago
 Govt to make Balochistan Information Commission so ..

Govt to make Balochistan Information Commission soon: Jan Achakzai

2 minutes ago
Deputy Commissioner Ziarat chairs meeting on forei ..

Deputy Commissioner Ziarat chairs meeting on foreign illegal immigrants

2 minutes ago
 Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to ..

Beckham says Messi at Inter Miami is 'our gift to America'

2 minutes ago
 EU proposes ban on Russian diamond imports in new ..

EU proposes ban on Russian diamond imports in new sanctions

1 hour ago
 EU recycling drive raises stink around camembert p ..

EU recycling drive raises stink around camembert packaging

60 minutes ago
 Macron faces rare diplomatic dissent over Middle E ..

Macron faces rare diplomatic dissent over Middle East

1 hour ago
 Abdullah chairs meeting of waiting list admission ..

Abdullah chairs meeting of waiting list admission for academic session 2022-2023 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports