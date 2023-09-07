Zone-VI Whites moved in to semi finals of A.S Natural Stone U-13 Inter Zonal Cricket Tourney

Eight more matches decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-13 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Eight more matches decided in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-13 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament at various cricket grounds.

Summarized Scores : At Landhi Gymkhana Ground Zone-IV Whites beat Zone-II Greens by 8 Wickets in the Morning match. Ateeb Wasif 3/6, Arshaman Riaz 3/6.

Zone-IV Whites 77/2. Fakhar Sialvi 33.

In the second match, Zone-V Whites beat Zone-III Blues by 112 runs. Zone-V Whites 190/4. M.Aqeel 53, M.Mehdi 48.

Zone-III Blues 78/9.Danish Rehman 3/16.

At Young Fighter Ground in the Morning Match Zone-I Whites beat Zone-VI Blues by 13 runs. Zone-I Whites 96. M.Yaseen 4/9, Mohaad Khatri 3/13.

Zone-VI Blues 83.Areeb Noor 34. Azzam Abbasi 4/6.

In the evening match Zone-VII Blues by 13 runs. Zone-VII Blues 117/6. Ejlal Tariq 39, M.Ahmed 31.

Zone-II Whites 80. Shan e Baqar 4/10, Yahya Aslam 3/20.

At TMC Ground in the morning Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-II Blues by 7 Whites. Zone-II Blues 75. Asim Shah 41.Hasan Siddiqui 4/11, Saghir Ahmed 3/15.Zone-VII Whites 76/3.

In the evening match Zone-V Blues beat Zone-III Whites by 32 runs. Zone-V Blues 156/4. Asad Ullah 50, Burhan Uddin 48 Zone-III Whites 114,/6. M.Tashfeen 32. Burhanuddin 3/14.

At KCCA Stadium Zone-IV Blues beat Zone-VII Greens by 15 runs. Zone-IV Blues 106/7. Raja Abdul Ahad 38.

Zone-VII Greens 91/5.

In the last match of the day Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-I Blues.