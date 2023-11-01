Open Menu

Zone-VI Whites Moves Into Final Of Cricket Tourney

Muhammad Rameez Published November 01, 2023 | 07:08 PM

Zone-VI Whites moves into final of cricket tourney

Due to deadly bowling by Medium Pacer Asad Omer 3/5, Niqab Shafiq 3/7 Zone-VI Whites Moved into the Final of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after beating Zone -IV Whites by 140 runs at KCCA Stadium

Scores in brief:

Zone-VI Whites 169/8 in 45 overs.

Saad Sakhawat 41 2x4, Sajjad Ahmed 31 2x4 2x6, Abdul Sami 16, Talal Mehmood 14. Bilal Ahmed (lmf) 3/14.

Zone-IV Whites 29 all out in 16.5 overs. Mudassir 15. Asad Omer (mf) 3/5, Niqab Sgafiq (sla) 3/7, Saad Sakhawat (rlb) 2/6, Hamza Mehmood (rlb) 2/10.

The 2nd semi-final of the tournament will be played on Thursday between Zone-II Whites vs Zone-VII Whites at KCCA Stadium.

