Zone-VI Whites Qualify For Final In Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published April 25, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Zone-VI Whites qualified for the final of Khansortium Karachi Region Senior Inter District cricket Tournament after easily defeating Junior Zone-VI Greens by 7 wickets in the second semi final played at KCCA Stadium.
Before the start of the match the two teams were introduced to Zia Ahmed Siddiqui President Zone-VI.
Azam Khan, Coordinator RCAK and M.Touseef Siddiqui, Tournament Secretary were also present on the occasion.
Scores in Brief :
Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-VI Greens by 7 Wickets at KCCA Stadium.
Zone-VI Greens 144 all out in 39.2 overs. Kashif Iqbal 48, Zohaib Idrees 25, Irbaz Khan and M. Hamza 17 each. Muaz Bin Salman (rls) 3/36, Hammad Kareem (rob) 2/14, Maaz Khurram (rmf) 2/21.
Zone-VI Whites scored 147/3 in 23.2 overs. Habib ullah 50 5x4 2x6 , Usman Raheem 50 1x4 5x6, M.Farhan 20 not out. Waleed Azeem 2/33.
The final will be played between Zone-VI Whites vs Zone-VI Blues. The date and venue of the final match would be announced later on.
