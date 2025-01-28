Zone-VI Whites To Face Zone-III Whites In Woodward Trophy U-17 Final
Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The final of the Woodward Trophy Under-17 inter-zonal cricket tournament will take place on Thursday, at the KCCA Stadium, with Zone-VI Whites set to compete against Zone-III Whites.
Zafar Riaz Bari, Director of Admin and External Affairs at Medicam Group of Companies, will be the chief guest at the event and will distribute the prizes after the match. Nadeem Omar, President of the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, will preside over the ceremony.
The tournament is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies.
Both teams will finalize their playing squads from the following players before the match begins:
Zone-VI Whites:
Asad Omar (Captain), Soman Kabir, Talal Mehmood, Hamad Alam, Malik Ashtar, M.
Azaan, Ariyan Khan, Muhammad Hasnain, Abdul Hayee, Murtaza Taqi, Niqab Shafiq, Faizan Khan, Abdullah Ahmed Butt, Yasir Hameed, M. Afhan, Noor Zaman.
Management: Naveed Al Amin (Manager), Adnan Kaleem (Coach).
Zone-III Whites:
Anas Balouch (Captain), Hamza OOn Wala, Haider Ali, Daniyal Ali, Muhammad Waseem, Bilal Aqeel, Aman Ahmed, Asad Ullah Khan, Ahsan Yaqoob, Nizam Uddin, Maaz Maqbool, Taimoor Rehman, Muhammad Ali Malik, Hayyan Raja, Muhammad Sunny.
Management: Mir Abdul Rehman (Manager), Syed Imran Azam (Coach).
