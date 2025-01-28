Open Menu

Zone-VI Whites To Face Zone-III Whites In Woodward Trophy U-17 Final

Muhammad Rameez Published January 28, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Zone-VI Whites to face Zone-III Whites in Woodward Trophy U-17 final

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The final of the Woodward Trophy Under-17 inter-zonal cricket tournament will take place on Thursday, at the KCCA Stadium, with Zone-VI Whites set to compete against Zone-III Whites.

Zafar Riaz Bari, Director of Admin and External Affairs at Medicam Group of Companies, will be the chief guest at the event and will distribute the prizes after the match. Nadeem Omar, President of the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, will preside over the ceremony.

The tournament is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi, in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies.

Both teams will finalize their playing squads from the following players before the match begins:

Zone-VI Whites:

Asad Omar (Captain), Soman Kabir, Talal Mehmood, Hamad Alam, Malik Ashtar, M.

Azaan, Ariyan Khan, Muhammad Hasnain, Abdul Hayee, Murtaza Taqi, Niqab Shafiq, Faizan Khan, Abdullah Ahmed Butt, Yasir Hameed, M. Afhan, Noor Zaman.

Management: Naveed Al Amin (Manager), Adnan Kaleem (Coach).

Zone-III Whites:

Anas Balouch (Captain), Hamza OOn Wala, Haider Ali, Daniyal Ali, Muhammad Waseem, Bilal Aqeel, Aman Ahmed, Asad Ullah Khan, Ahsan Yaqoob, Nizam Uddin, Maaz Maqbool, Taimoor Rehman, Muhammad Ali Malik, Hayyan Raja, Muhammad Sunny.

Management: Mir Abdul Rehman (Manager), Syed Imran Azam (Coach).

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia

15 minutes ago
 EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

30 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

45 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

45 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

46 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

1 hour ago
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

2 hours ago
 Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports