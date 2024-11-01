Zone-VI Whites win in Touchme Trophy U-15 inter zonal cricket tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Zone-VI Whites defeated Zone-VII Green by 10 Wickets at KCCA Stadium in the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament.

The highlights of the days play was deadly bowling by off Spinner Darain Faraz 4/28.

The Tournament is being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi with the collaboration of Medicam Group of Companies.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-VII Green 83 all out in 29.4 overs. Amanullah Sher 21, Aaish Malik 21. Darain Faraz (ob) 4/28, Durrani (rlb) 3/13.

In reply Zone-VI Whites 84/0 in 11.4 overs. Muhammad Naveed 44 5x4, Aaish Malik 34 both not out.

After the end of the Match Mazhar Ali Awan President Zone-VII given Medicam Man of the Match Award to Darain Fraz of Zone-VI Whites.