Zone-VI Whites Win Touchme Trophy U-15 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Zone-VI Whites emerged victorious in the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament, defeating Zone-VII Whites by eight wickets in the final at the KCCA Stadium.

The tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies, saw Zone-VII Whites all out for 110 runs in 37 overs. Majeed Ullah scored 25 runs, and Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui contributed 15. For Zone-VI, Abdullah Jawed took 3 wickets for 13 runs, while Durrani Khan claimed 3 for 19.

In response, Zone-VI Whites comfortably chased the target, reaching 113/2 in 14.3 overs. M. Naveed Babar top-scored with 47 runs, while Aaish Malik added 35.

Zahid Hussain Bhatti, Executive Director of Medicam Group, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony.

He expressed his commitment to supporting the Regional Cricket Association for the promotion of cricket in Karachi. Khalid Nafees, Chairman of the Tournament Committee, and Muhammad Touseef Siddiqui, Tournament Secretary, also addressed the audience.

Zone-VI Whites captain Abdullah Jawed received the winner's trophy, while Uzair Khan, captain of Zone-VII Whites, accepted the runner-up trophy. Individual awards were presented to Aaish Malik for Best Batsman, Durrani Khan for Best Bowler, Areeb Noor for Best Fielder, and Abdullah Jawed for Man of the Match.

Several prominent cricket officials and zonal representatives attended the ceremony, including Javed Akhtar Kiani, Group Media Manager at Medicam, and Azam Khan, the tournament coordinator.

