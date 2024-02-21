- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket to ..
Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites Secure Final Spots In A.S. Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tourney
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Zone-VI Whites and Zone-VII Whites have advanced to the final stage of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after triumphing over their opponents in the semi-finals held at various cricket grounds
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Zone-VI Whites and Zone-VII Whites have advanced to the final stage of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after triumphing over their opponents in the semi-finals held at various cricket grounds.
The tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi and sponsored by A.S. Natural Stone, showcased thrilling encounters as teams battled for supremacy.
Scores in Brief:
In the first semi-final, Zone-VI Whites defeated Zone-II Whites by 9 wickets at KCCA Stadium. Zone-II Whites were restricted to 138 all out in 44.1 overs, with notable contributions from Muhammad Danish (29), Aun M. Jaffri (27), and Iftikhar Khan (26). Abdul Moiz (rlb) claimed 4 wickets for 19 runs, while Adam Essa (ob) took 3 wickets for 17 runs.
In response, Zone-VI Whites chased down the target with ease, reaching 141/1 in 21 overs. Abdur Rehman Niazi remained unbeaten on 60 (9x4), supported by Abdullah Alam's 51 (6x4).
In the second semi-final, Zone-VII Whites emerged victorious against Zone-IV Whites by 7 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-IV Whites were bowled out for 143 in 45 overs, with Areeb Aftab (25) and Daniyal Khan (24) being the top scorers. Rohail Nisar, Kashan Fahim, and Jawad Musawar claimed 2 wickets each. In reply, Zone-VII Whites comfortably chased down the target, reaching 148/3 in just 18 overs. Kashan Fahim played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 54 (6x4, 2x6), well-supported by Saad Khan (38) and Ismail (32).
Recent Stories
South Africa sets general election for May 29
FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday
International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..
Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships
Body found near Akram wah canal
SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections
Civic body continues beautification of federal capital
AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held
NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad
China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident
More Stories From Sports
-
Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships3 minutes ago
-
Babar Azam leads PSL run chart with historic 3000 runs milestone27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's Naseem, Awais win matches in Asian Men Snooker45 minutes ago
-
Pollard, Vince help Kings saunter home against Zalmi1 hour ago
-
Opening ceremony of 19th Cholistan Rally held3 hours ago
-
Salim Saifullah hands over PTF reigns to Aisam ul Haq3 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Match 07 Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who Will Win3 hours ago
-
UVAS 20th annual sports day to be held on Feb 283 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Ahmed, Ahtesham move in ITF World Jr quarterfinals3 hours ago
-
David, Marsh propel Australia to thrilling T20 win over New Zealand5 hours ago
-
England back underfire Root, Bairstow to keep India series alive6 hours ago
-
England back underfire Root, Bairstow to keep India series alive6 hours ago