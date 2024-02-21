Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket tourney

Zone-VI Whites and Zone-VII Whites have advanced to the final stage of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after triumphing over their opponents in the semi-finals held at various cricket grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Zone-VI Whites and Zone-VII Whites have advanced to the final stage of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after triumphing over their opponents in the semi-finals held at various cricket grounds.

The tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi and sponsored by A.S. Natural Stone, showcased thrilling encounters as teams battled for supremacy.

Scores in Brief:

In the first semi-final, Zone-VI Whites defeated Zone-II Whites by 9 wickets at KCCA Stadium. Zone-II Whites were restricted to 138 all out in 44.1 overs, with notable contributions from Muhammad Danish (29), Aun M. Jaffri (27), and Iftikhar Khan (26). Abdul Moiz (rlb) claimed 4 wickets for 19 runs, while Adam Essa (ob) took 3 wickets for 17 runs.

In response, Zone-VI Whites chased down the target with ease, reaching 141/1 in 21 overs. Abdur Rehman Niazi remained unbeaten on 60 (9x4), supported by Abdullah Alam's 51 (6x4).

In the second semi-final, Zone-VII Whites emerged victorious against Zone-IV Whites by 7 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-IV Whites were bowled out for 143 in 45 overs, with Areeb Aftab (25) and Daniyal Khan (24) being the top scorers. Rohail Nisar, Kashan Fahim, and Jawad Musawar claimed 2 wickets each. In reply, Zone-VII Whites comfortably chased down the target, reaching 148/3 in just 18 overs. Kashan Fahim played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 54 (6x4, 2x6), well-supported by Saad Khan (38) and Ismail (32).