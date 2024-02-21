Open Menu

Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites Secure Final Spots In A.S. Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tourney

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 21, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Zone-VI Whites, Zone-VII Whites secure final spots in A.S. Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket tourney

Zone-VI Whites and Zone-VII Whites have advanced to the final stage of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after triumphing over their opponents in the semi-finals held at various cricket grounds

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Zone-VI Whites and Zone-VII Whites have advanced to the final stage of the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after triumphing over their opponents in the semi-finals held at various cricket grounds.

The tournament, organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi and sponsored by A.S. Natural Stone, showcased thrilling encounters as teams battled for supremacy.

Scores in Brief:

In the first semi-final, Zone-VI Whites defeated Zone-II Whites by 9 wickets at KCCA Stadium. Zone-II Whites were restricted to 138 all out in 44.1 overs, with notable contributions from Muhammad Danish (29), Aun M. Jaffri (27), and Iftikhar Khan (26). Abdul Moiz (rlb) claimed 4 wickets for 19 runs, while Adam Essa (ob) took 3 wickets for 17 runs.

In response, Zone-VI Whites chased down the target with ease, reaching 141/1 in 21 overs. Abdur Rehman Niazi remained unbeaten on 60 (9x4), supported by Abdullah Alam's 51 (6x4).

In the second semi-final, Zone-VII Whites emerged victorious against Zone-IV Whites by 7 wickets at Landhi Gymkhana Ground. Zone-IV Whites were bowled out for 143 in 45 overs, with Areeb Aftab (25) and Daniyal Khan (24) being the top scorers. Rohail Nisar, Kashan Fahim, and Jawad Musawar claimed 2 wickets each. In reply, Zone-VII Whites comfortably chased down the target, reaching 148/3 in just 18 overs. Kashan Fahim played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 54 (6x4, 2x6), well-supported by Saad Khan (38) and Ismail (32).

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Kashan Ob Landhi Abdur Rehman All From Top

Recent Stories

South Africa sets general election for May 29

South Africa sets general election for May 29

2 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

FESCO to hold E-court on Thursday

2 minutes ago
 International Mother Language Day observed in Lark ..

International Mother Language Day observed in Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed A ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah meets with ..

3 minutes ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist N ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji

3 minutes ago
 Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletic ..

Talha represents Pakistan in Asian Indoor Athletics C'ships

3 minutes ago
Body found near Akram wah canal

Body found near Akram wah canal

3 minutes ago
 SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections

SC dismisses plea against 2024 general elections

2 minutes ago
 Civic body continues beautification of federal cap ..

Civic body continues beautification of federal capital

2 minutes ago
 AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Scien ..

AKU’s flagship conference "National Health Sciences Research Symposium" held

2 minutes ago
 NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad

NIM Karachi delegation visits Safe City Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' abou ..

China says Taiwan seeking to 'hide the truth' about deadly boat incident

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports