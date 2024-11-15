Zone-VII Blues Reach Semi-finals In U-15 Cricket Tournament
Muhammad Rameez Published November 15, 2024 | 05:40 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Zone-VII Blues advanced to the semi-finals of the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament after defeating Zone-VI Blues by 65 runs in the final Group D match at KCCA Stadium.
Zone-VII Blues posted a total of 158/8 in their 40 overs, with Osama scoring 42, Hamza Durrani contributing 23, and Ajlal Tariq adding 22 runs. Faiq Haider took 3/18 and Mustufa Hussain claimed 3/24 for Zone-VI Blues.
In response, Zone-VI Blues were bowled out for 93 in 34.
2 overs. Mustafa Imran managed 21, and Ali Raza 17. Ajlal Tariq impressed with the ball, taking 3/2, while S.M. Jarrar grabbed 3/16 and Shahbaz Hussain chipped in with 2/17.
Ajlal Tariq of Zone-VII Blues was named Medicam Man of the Match, presented by Mazhar Ali Awan, President of Zone-VII. Earlier, Zone-VII Whites had already secured a spot in the semi-finals from Group A.
The tournament is organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies.
