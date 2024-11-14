Open Menu

Zone-VII Whites Advance To Semi-finals In U-15 Touchme Trophy Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published November 14, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Zone-VII Whites advance to semi-finals in U-15 Touchme trophy tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Zone-VII Whites secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Zone-I Whites in their final Group A match at KCCA Stadium.

The match saw standout performances from medium pacer Hadi Babar, who took 5 wickets for 31 runs, and Younas Khan, who claimed 4 wickets for 38 runs. The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies.

Zone-I Whites were bowled out for 79 runs in 35 overs, with Kabib Muhammad (25) and Muhammad Asghar (18) contributing to the score. For Zone-VII, Muhammad Hunain (3/19), Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui (2/7), and S. Abdul Rafay (2/11) led the bowling attack.

In response, Zone-VII Whites chased down the target in 18.3 overs, scoring 81/4. Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui remained unbeaten on 29, with Amanullah (26) and Hassan (22) supporting the effort.

Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui was named Medicam Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

In another match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground, Zone-II Whites defeated Zone-V Blues by nine wickets. Zone-V Blues were bowled out for 149 in 38.5 overs, with Usman Ghani scoring 52 and Muhammad Aman adding 25. Hadi Babar’s impressive bowling (5/31) and Umar Shah (2/24) restricted the Zone-V team. Zone-II Whites comfortably chased the target, reaching 150/1 in 29.3 overs, with Zaqkwan Fareed scoring 58 and Konain Imam unbeaten on 52. Hadi Babar was named Medicam Man of the Match.

At Young Fighter Ground, Zone-II Blues defeated Zone-III Blues by nine wickets. Zone-III Blues managed 163 all out in 37.5 overs, with Turab Ali scoring 37. Younas Khan’s bowling (4/38) and Ahmed Abdullah (2/27) were key to the victory. Zone-II Blues chased down the total in 32.5 overs, with Mudassir Shoaib scoring 55. Younas Khan was awarded Medicam Man of the Match.

Related Topics

Karachi Cricket Attack Young Man Landhi Usman Ghani Hassan Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

2 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

5 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

6 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

6 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

9 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Sports