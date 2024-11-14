Zone-VII Whites advance to semi-finals in U-15 Touchme trophy tournament

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Zone-VII Whites secured their spot in the semi-finals of the Touchme Trophy Under-15 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Zone-I Whites in their final Group A match at KCCA Stadium.

The match saw standout performances from medium pacer Hadi Babar, who took 5 wickets for 31 runs, and Younas Khan, who claimed 4 wickets for 38 runs. The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi in collaboration with Medicam Group of Companies.

Zone-I Whites were bowled out for 79 runs in 35 overs, with Kabib Muhammad (25) and Muhammad Asghar (18) contributing to the score. For Zone-VII, Muhammad Hunain (3/19), Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui (2/7), and S. Abdul Rafay (2/11) led the bowling attack.

In response, Zone-VII Whites chased down the target in 18.3 overs, scoring 81/4. Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui remained unbeaten on 29, with Amanullah (26) and Hassan (22) supporting the effort.

Hassan Ahmed Siddiqui was named Medicam Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

In another match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground, Zone-II Whites defeated Zone-V Blues by nine wickets. Zone-V Blues were bowled out for 149 in 38.5 overs, with Usman Ghani scoring 52 and Muhammad Aman adding 25. Hadi Babar’s impressive bowling (5/31) and Umar Shah (2/24) restricted the Zone-V team. Zone-II Whites comfortably chased the target, reaching 150/1 in 29.3 overs, with Zaqkwan Fareed scoring 58 and Konain Imam unbeaten on 52. Hadi Babar was named Medicam Man of the Match.

At Young Fighter Ground, Zone-II Blues defeated Zone-III Blues by nine wickets. Zone-III Blues managed 163 all out in 37.5 overs, with Turab Ali scoring 37. Younas Khan’s bowling (4/38) and Ahmed Abdullah (2/27) were key to the victory. Zone-II Blues chased down the total in 32.5 overs, with Mudassir Shoaib scoring 55. Younas Khan was awarded Medicam Man of the Match.