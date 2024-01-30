Zone-VII Whites Beats Zone-IV Whites, Reaches Quarter Finals
Muhammad Rameez Published January 30, 2024
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Zone-VII Whites moved into Quarter Final after beating its opponent Zone-IV Whites by 166 runs in their last group match in the A.S.Natural Stone Under-19 Inter Zonal cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground.
Zone-VII top of the Group B and Zone-IV also secured 2nd Position to Qualify for the Quarter Final, a communique said on Tuesday.
The tournament was being organized by Regional Cricket Association Karachi.
Scores in Brief:
Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-IV by 166 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-VII Whites 235/9 in 40 overs. Ansar 40, Fahad Hussain 34, Ismail 31,Musab Ali 25. Iqrar (sla) 4/25, Bilal 2/35.
Zone-IV Whites 69 allout 21.5 overs. Owais Khan 23, M.Shahban 21. Junaid (rlb) 4/19, Farhan Zaman (sla) 3/10, Inam 2/15.
