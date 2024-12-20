Open Menu

Zone-VII Whites Clinch Second Straight Victory In Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published December 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Zone-VII Whites secured their second consecutive win in the Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament, defeating Zone-V Green by a massive 196-run margin at Young Fighter Ground.

Ali Sher's standout performance, scoring 89 runs with five boundaries and a six, earned him the Medicam Man of the Match award.

Supported by Jawwad Zamir's 65, Zone-VII Whites posted a formidable total of 282/7 in their 40 overs. Other notable contributions came from Ibrahim Khan (41) and Hassan Khan (33).

Syed Azlan Shah was the pick of the bowlers for Zone-V Green, taking 2/39.

In reply, Zone-V Green struggled and were bowled out for 86 in 35.1 overs, with Usyed top-scoring with 22. Abdul Ghani's left-arm spin proved lethal, claiming 3/24, while Zaid Abdullah and Muhammad Zaidi chipped in with two wickets each.

After the match, Ali Sher received the Man of the Match award from former first-class cricketer Faraz Patel.

