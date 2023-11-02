Open Menu

Zone-VII Whites Moves Into Final Of A.S.Natural Stone U-16 Inter Zonal Cricket

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Zone-VII Whites defeated Zone-II Whites by 83 runs in the second semi final of the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal cricket Tournament at KCCA Stadium on Thursday.

Zone-VII Whites posted a total of 139 all out in 44.1 overs, thanks to Maaz Khan's 25 (3x4), Jawad Zameer's 22 (2x4, 1x6) and Noor Zaman's 18 runs. Huzaifa Ahsan (3/30), S.M.

Mohtashim (2/20) and Abdul Rauf (2/25) were the pick of the bowlers for Zone-II Whites.

In reply, Zone-II Whites were bowled out for just 57 runs in 25.5 overs. Abdul Wahab was the star of the show with the ball, claiming 6 wickets for just 9 runs in 7.5 overs. Muhammad Azaan Ali also chipped in with 2 wickets for 12 runs.

Zone-VII Whites will now face the winners of the other semi final between Zone-I Whites and Zone-III Whites in the final. The date and venue for the final match will be announced later.

