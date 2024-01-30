Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket tournament quarter-final

The Zone-VII Whites moved into the quarter final after beating their respective opponents Zone-IV Whites by 166 runs in their last group match of Group B in the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter zonal cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Zone-VII Whites moved into the quarter final after beating their respective opponents Zone-IV Whites by 166 runs in their last group match of Group B in the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter zonal cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground.

Zone-VII top of the Group B and Zone-IV also secured 2nd position to qualify for the quarter-final.

The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi.

Scores in Brief:

Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-IV by 166 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-VII Whites 235/9 in 40 overs.

Ansar 40, Fahad Hussain 34, Ismail 31, Musab Ali 25. Iqrar (sla) 4/25, Bilal 2/35.

Zone-IV Whites 69 allout 21.5 overs. Owais Khan 23, M.Shahban 21. Junaid (rlb) 4/19, Farhan Zaman (sla) 3/10, Inam 2/15.