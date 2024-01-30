- Home
- Sports
- Cricket
- Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites in A.S.Natural Stone U-19 inter zonal cricket tournament quarter-fi ..
Zone-VII Whites & Zone-IV Whites In A.S.Natural Stone U-19 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament Quarter-final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 30, 2024 | 05:51 PM
The Zone-VII Whites moved into the quarter final after beating their respective opponents Zone-IV Whites by 166 runs in their last group match of Group B in the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter zonal cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Zone-VII Whites moved into the quarter final after beating their respective opponents Zone-IV Whites by 166 runs in their last group match of Group B in the A.S. Natural Stone Under-19 Inter zonal cricket tournament at Young Fighter Ground.
Zone-VII top of the Group B and Zone-IV also secured 2nd position to qualify for the quarter-final.
The tournament is being organized by the Regional Cricket Association Karachi.
Scores in Brief:
Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-IV by 166 runs at Young Fighter Ground. Zone-VII Whites 235/9 in 40 overs.
Ansar 40, Fahad Hussain 34, Ismail 31, Musab Ali 25. Iqrar (sla) 4/25, Bilal 2/35.
Zone-IV Whites 69 allout 21.5 overs. Owais Khan 23, M.Shahban 21. Junaid (rlb) 4/19, Farhan Zaman (sla) 3/10, Inam 2/15.
Recent Stories
KSrelief Supervisor General meets with the Somali Minister of Energy and Water R ..
Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final
Reko Diq Mining Company signs MoU with 'THF'
SBP organizes art competition for new banknote designs
40 Pakistani Exhibitors Participate in the 4-day Arab Health Exhibition Dubai
Eurozone narrowly dodges recession
PMML unveils manifesto for upcoming general polls
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide
Realme Drops the Price on its C-Series Bestsellers
Elections 2024: 90% polling stations declared Sensitive
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
More Stories From Sports
-
Lahore, Karachi move in National Women’s T20 final15 seconds ago
-
Zone-VII Whites beats Zone-IV Whites, reaches quarter finals32 minutes ago
-
EPL’s 32nd season kicks off in UK, captivates fans nationwide2 hours ago
-
Russia demoted to team skating Olympic bronze without doped Valieva: ISU2 hours ago
-
Mooney regains top spot in ICC Rankings2 hours ago
-
Pakistan beat Jamaica by 15-2 in FIH Hockey5s WC2 hours ago
-
Kremlin calls Valieva's four-year ban 'politicised'9 hours ago
-
Late penalty takes Cape Verde into Cup of Nations quarter-finals16 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result16 hours ago
-
Historic Asian Cup over in last 16 for 'champions' Palestine16 hours ago
-
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters18 hours ago
-
Russian skater Valieva suspended four years for doping18 hours ago