Zone-VII Whites, Zone-VI Whites qualify for semi finals

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Zone-VII Whites and Zone-VI Whites have advanced to the semifinals of the A.S.Natural Stone Under-16 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament after defeating Zone-I Whites and Zone-III Whites, respectively.

In the first match at Young Fighter Ground, Zone-VII Whites beat Zone-I Whites by 5 wickets. Maaz Khan (45), Hassan (36), and Noor Zaman (26) were the top scorers for Zone-VII Whites, while Danish Khan (5/37) and Muhammad Azaan Ali (5/15) were the pick of the bowlers for Zone-I Whites.

In the second match at KCCA Stadium, Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-IV Blues by 4 wickets. Fawad Akbar (5/22) and Zaryab Shah (2/17) were the standout bowlers for Zone-VI Whites, while Aun Abbas (28) and Anas Shabbir (25) were the top scorers for Zone-IV Blues.

In the third match at various cricket grounds, Zone-VI Whites beat Zone-III Whites by 9 wickets. Niqab Shafiq (3/11) and Saad Sakhawat (2/21) were the top bowlers for Zone-VI Whites, while M.Hassan Yaqoob (10) was the only player to reach double figures for Zone-III Whites.