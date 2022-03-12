UrduPoint.com

ZS Lions, Zacky Reapers Win Matches In Polo Super League

Muhammad Rameez Published March 12, 2022 | 08:40 PM

ZS Lions and Zacky Reapers won their respective matches in the Tower 21 Polo Super League here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday

The first match of the day was contested between Remington stars and ZS Lions, which remained the longest match of this season. The match was tied at 6-6 at the end of the fourth chukker and after fighting very hard in the fifth and last chukker, ZS Lions converted the match-winning goal to win the crucial encounter by a narrow margin of 7-6.

Farasat Ali Chatha was the hero of the day for ZS Lions as he played marvelous polo with mallet and pony and contributed with fabulous four goals while his teammates Col Omer Minhas, Agha Musa Ali Khan and Zuraiz Shahzad also played well and slammed in one goal apiece.

For Remington Stars, Hamza Mawaz Khan did magic with the mallet and horse by cracking a classic quartet and Bilal Noon thrashed in two goals but their efforts couldn't bear fruit for their side and they lost the match by 6-7.

The second match of the day was won by Zacky Reapers, who edged out The Eagles by a close margin of 4-4. Mustafa Aziz was the star of the day for Zacky Farms, which had a half goal handicap advantage, with a beautiful contribution of two goals while Aleem Tiwana and Shah Qubilai Alam also played key roles in victory by converting one goal apiece. For The Eagles, Ali Fareed and Shah Shamyl Alam played outstanding polo and banged in a brace each but their efforts were futile in the end.

