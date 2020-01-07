UrduPoint.com
Zubair, Ahsan Qualifies For U16 National Jr Snooker C'ship Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:07 PM

Zubair, Ahsan qualifies for U16 National Jr Snooker C'ship final

Zubair Tahir and Ahsan Ramzan moved in the final of the ongoing Jubilee Insurance 2nd Under16 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Zubair Tahir and Ahsan Ramzan moved in the final of the ongoing Jubilee Insurance 2nd Under16 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Snooker Hall of the Pakistan sports Complex on Tuesday.

In the semifinals, Zubair Tahir (Punjab) beat Faheem Liaquat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-0 (59-30, 37-24, 73-19, 69-37) and Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab) beat Zain Ali (Punjab) 4-0 (78-1, 61-57, 69-13, 71-2).

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, Zubair Tahir (Punjab) beat Hamza Ilyas (Punjab) 4-2 (77-42, 61-62, 71-23, 26-75, 68-11, 64-09), Faheem Liaquat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Shabban Butt (Punjab) 4-1 (55-44, 33-59, 63-11, 73-06, 39-29), Ahsan Ramzan (Punjb) beat Malik Muzammil Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-0 (46-28, 53-52, 68-18, 91-17), Zain Ali (Punjab) beat Adnan Aslam (Punjab) 4-3 (49-7, 54-56, 47-69, 49-11, 57-13, 55-66, 89-45).

The final which would be of Best of 7 Frames will be played on Wednesday.

