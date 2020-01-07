Zubair Tahir and Ahsan Ramzan moved in the final of the ongoing Jubilee Insurance 2nd Under16 National Junior Snooker Championship 2020 here at Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex on Tuesday

In the semifinals, Zubair Tahir (Punjab) beat Faheem Liaquat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-0 (59-30, 37-24, 73-19, 69-37) and Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab) beat Zain Ali (Punjab) 4-0 (78-1, 61-57, 69-13, 71-2).

Earlier, in the quarterfinals, Zubair Tahir (Punjab) beat Hamza Ilyas (Punjab) 4-2 (77-42, 61-62, 71-23, 26-75, 68-11, 64-09), Faheem Liaquat (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) beat Shabban Butt (Punjab) 4-1 (55-44, 33-59, 63-11, 73-06, 39-29), Ahsan Ramzan (Punjb) beat Malik Muzammil Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) 4-0 (46-28, 53-52, 68-18, 91-17), Zain Ali (Punjab) beat Adnan Aslam (Punjab) 4-3 (49-7, 54-56, 47-69, 49-11, 57-13, 55-66, 89-45).

The final which would be of Best of 7 Frames will be played on Wednesday.