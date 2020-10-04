Zubair Hussain of PAF wins 52nd National Ranking Golf Championship in a playoff

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :Cpl. Tech Zubair Hussain of Pakistan Air Force clinched the coveted title of the 52nd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Ranking Golf Championship on a playoff at hole no.1 par 5 after tying with another promising golfer Muhammad Arif at three under 213 over 54 holes here on Sunday.

Zubair Hussain went for a birdie putt at hole no.1 in a playoff while his strong rival Muhammad Arif finished with a par, waving the hundreds of spectators witnessing the superb and dramatically ended battle.

"I was bit of nerves but I still kept my cool while going of a playoff and kept intact my commitment to finish with the best score and that's helped me a lot finishing with a birdie putt at hole no.1 par-5 while my rival Arif missed a short-distance putt," Zubair Hussain told APP in a post-match talks.

"Right from the start of the three-day round for the 54-hole, the pressure was built-up when Muhammad Arif went for an eagle at hole no 5 par-3 before birdies at hole no. 3 and 4, followed by another birdie and another eagle on hole 18 par-4," Zubair said.

"My putting was so bad so it paid off to my overall performance and despite scoring two eagles on the single day at hole no. 5 and 18 at front and back nine with seven birdies," Muhammad Arif said. "I tried hard to come up over my bad putting but I could not make it to it and thus lost the final spot, Muhammad Arif said.

Zubair Hussain added par 75 to his overnight 75, 75 and 66 with three under 313 over 54-holes. He carded two over par 38 at front nine with three bogeys at hole no. 1, 5 and 7 and one over par 37 with two birdies at hole no. 12 and 17 and a single bogy at hole no. 10, 12 16 and 18.

Muhammad Arif added two under 70 to his overnight score 70, 70, 76 and 67 three under 213 with four birdies including an eagle at front nine and two more birdies including an eagle at back nine. He hit three under 33 at front nine and one over par 37 at back nine.

Asad Khan got third position with two under 214 by adding two under 70 to his overnight 70, 72 and 72. Asad carded one under 35 at front nine with three birdies and par at back nine with two more birdies. Adnan Khan got fourth position with his gross par 216 when he added his day's excellent round of 65 to his overnight 66, 73 and 78.

Adnan Khan was struggling at 37 overall when the cut was marked but he jumped back to top four with his superb third and four days rounds.

In the HCP 12 and below Basil Ur Rehman of PGC with his Net score 209, followed by Hamza Bilal of PGC 210 and Murtajiz of Rawalpindi (212) and in the gross Muhammad Umar Khokhar of Rawalpindi (222), Damil Ata Ullah of Lahore Gymkhana (226), Yasir Khokhar Rawalpindi (229).

In the Ladies Net Jassia Tassawar of Rawalpindi won first position with her Net score 118 over 36 holes, followed by Syeda Laiba Ali Shah with her Net score 131 and Wg Commander Nazia with 132. In the Gross Syeda Imran Ali Shah Gym with her gross score 161, followed by Zeenat Aysha Islamabad and Asysha Moazzam of Gymkhana 176 gross.

In the subsidiary match Amateur HCP 13-18, Tahir Khan (68) got first, followed by Ayub Sethi (69) and Arsalan (70) in Net and in gross Omar Ali Shah got first, followed by Arbab Haroon and Air Cdre Imran Tirmizi.

In Veterans Amateur 70-year and above Col ® Safi got first, followed by Jamal Ul Hasnain and Brig ® Munir Chohan of Rawalpindi, in the Senior Amateur gross Shoaib Ud Din (159) got first, followed by Saud Khan and Asif Mehdi and in the Net Jahangzeb Afridi got first, followed by Brig. Khatana (144), and Birg Nasrullah Khan (145).

In the Senior Amateur HCP 14 and below Col Janhanzeb Afridi got first, followed by Brig. Khatana, Brig Nasrullah Khan, in the Senior Shoiab Uddin got first, followed by Lt. Col. Saud Khan and Lt. Col Asif Khan. In the Boys U15 Danyal got first in gross, followed by Dharmal (40) and in the Net Atta Ur Rehman got first with 30 Net score and Abbas got second with his Net score 34. In the 13-14 Boys Saad got first in Net and Shazir got second, followed by Raza Ullah got first and Adnan Bukhari took second in gross.

In the Girls Tameena Amin got first, followed by Sara Amin, Zaina Zeeshan, and Zoha and in the Boys Zalmy got first, followed by Luqman and Shazain Bin Zeeshan.

At the end, Deputy Speaker of the KP Assembly Mahmood Jan was the chief guest and gave away trophies, cash prizes to the position holders. Secretary Lt. Col. Syed Imtinan Ul Hassan Kazmi, vetersns golfers were also present.