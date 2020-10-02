Zubair leads opening day with his six under 66 in 52nd KP National Ranking Golf

Zubair Hussain of PAF Islamabad bewildered his fellow golfers by carding a six under 66 over 18 holes on the opening day of the 54-hole 52nd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Ranking Open Amateur Golf Championship, which got underway here at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Zubair Hussain of PAF Islamabad bewildered his fellow golfers by carding a six under 66 over 18 holes on the opening day of the 54-hole 52nd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Ranking Open Amateur Golf Championship, which got underway here at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course on Friday.

International gold medalist golfer Col. Muhammad Saud along with national golfer Col. Shahadat Hussain and Secretary KP Golf Association Col. Ibtinan Ul Hassan Kazmi formally inaugurated the prestigious and country's oldest golfing Championship, started way back 1929. The Championship has the honor of having three Cups dated back to 1929-34, and had presented to winners of various performances and categories including - Bolton Cup, presented by Mr. Bolton in 1929, Challenge Cup presented by Major Vernan in 1929 and Gai Cup was presented by Mrs. Gai in 1934.

Consistent pro Zubair Hussain carded four under 32 at front nine with birdies at 2, 3, 4, 6 and two under 34 at back nine with birdies at hole no. 12, 13, 14 and 15 besides missing a stroke at hole no. 9. "I just missed an easy put at hole no 9 par four despite landing at the green on the second short," Zubair told media men during his post round talks.

"My long drives were par excellent as I hit all regulations and my putting was also up to the mark wherein I got a better score," Zubair Hussain added. About the golf course, he said: "The course is in excellent condition and the fairways and greens are excellent maintained which a tough resistance to the golfers specially going for a birdie putt," he said, adding, "There is extra phase in the ball because of perfect greens so one should be more attentive while going for putting." Muhammad Arif of Peshawar Golf Club carded five under 67 with four under 32 at front nine and one under 35 at back nine including birdies at hole no.

5, 7 and 8 and hole no. 17. He also made bogys at hole no. 10, 13 and 15 by missing a stroke each.

Muhammad Zairaf 2 under 70, Adil Jehangir two under 70, Amair Khan two under 70 and Zahir Shah one under 71 were the other leading golfers struggling behind the opening leader Zubair Hussain.

A total of 220 golfers from all across the country are taking part including international golfers part of the current national team vie for the top honor. The Championship is carrying a prize money of Rs 1 million as a cash prize. The Championship is also carrying the first KP Jinnah Development Tour Golfing event of the Pakistan Golf Federation introduced for the first time after a six-month dead-lock due to COVID19.

Leading Amateur golfers including Professional and Junior Professionals over 54-holes, Amateur 12 and below, Ladies Amateur, Senior, and Veterans, subsidiary matches 13-18 HCP, Boys Under-15 and U17 and U13 and U14, Boys age 6-10 and Girls vie for the top honors. Muhammad Ziaraf of Piffer Abbottabad is defending (Bolton Cup) and Syeda Imam Ali Shah of Gymkhana (Gai Cup) will also be part of the this historical Championship.

The professional stroke play over 54 holes, 18 holes, Senior Professional stroke play over 18 holes, Junior Professional stroke play over 36 holes, 18-holes each day with prize money for Amateur HCP 10 and below.

The Championship is a prestigious event of the country and is governed by the Rules of Golf approved by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrew and local clubs. In case of tie over 54 holes the winner of 52nd KP National Ranking Open Golf Championship will be decided by sudden death playoff. There will be attractive prizes for the top Amateur.