Zubair maintains lead with his six under 138 over 18 holes in 52nd KP National Ranking Golf

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Zubair Hussain of PAF Islamabad Saturday maintained his lead from the fellow golfers by carding six under 138 over 36-holes in the 54-hole 52nd Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Ranking Open Amateur Golf Championship being played here at 6666-yard PAF Golf Course.

Zubair Hussain added par 72 to his overnight six under 66 to make an aggregated total of 138 over 38 holes on the second day round by taking two strokes. Zubair Hussain carded par 36 at front nine and one over 37 at back nine with only three birdies at hole no. 6, 11 and 14 besides missing a stroke at hole no. 2, 15 and 16.

Missing a stroke at hole no. 2, 15 and 16 overall marred his efforts of making par 36 at front. "My putting was not up to the mark and I just missed some narrow birdie putts," Zubair said after his post round talks.

"My long drives were par excellent as I hit almost all greens but when going for a birdie putt I missed due to lack of concentration. The pin placement was also hard on the second day as my ball landed in twice in sandy bunkers. Thanks God, I chipped out successfully for a par on hold no. 12 and 13," Zubair informed.

Ahmad Saeed, who was at no, six, came from behind added two under 70 to his overnight two under 70 to make a total of four under 140 at second. Ahmad carded one over par 37 at front nine and his excellent round of three under 33 at back nine with birdies at hole no. 4, 6, 10, 12, 17 and 18 and made a single bogys at hole no. 5 and 8.

Former Pakistan team skipper Adil Jehangir struggled at his third with his gross score two under 142 over 18 holes, by adding par 72 to his overnight two under 70. He scored birdies at hole no. 6, 7, 10, 12 and 17 and made a single bogy at hole no. 13.

Muhammad Arif of PAF Golf Club Peshawar, was at second place overnight with his score five under 67, added 76 to make an aggregated total 142 by sharing a place with Adil Jehangir at third.

He carded one over par 37 at front nine and three over par 39 at back nine with birdies at 6, 9, 12 and 14 besides missing a stroke at 1, 3, 11, 16 and 17 besides double bogeys at hole no. 6 par 4.

Salam, who was a 8th place overnight, added an elegant round of three under 69, the best of the second day by a total of one under 143. Salman Akhtar carded one over par 37 at front nine and four under 32 at back nine holes. He scored birdies at hole no, 2, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and missed a stroke at 15 and 17.

"My long drives were par excellent as I hit all regulations and my putting was not up to the mark wherein I got a better score," thoroughly professional Muhammad Arif said. About the golf course, he said the pin placing was difficult that is why it irritated the leading golfers.

Leading player and last time defending Champion in the ladies category Anum said that she could not play golf because of the COVID19 lockdown but will try her best to defend her title. Other leading golfers Miss Alizeh Ali Shah, Miss Aneela Shahid and Miss Sana Zeeshan also want to win the battle. Alizeh and Sana with a joint flight with Aneela played well and expressed their hope to make a good score.

A total of 24 ladies from all over the country are part of the prestigious golfing Championship being played over 36 holes, 18 holes each day. "The course is in excellent condition and I love to visit Peshawar," Miss Alizeh Ali Shah said during her first round.

In the Amateur 12 and below Hamza Bilal with his Net score three under 69 was leading, followed by Sqn Ldr Abdul Waheed with his Net score three under 69 and Taimur Durrani two under 70.