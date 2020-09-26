Zubair of Peshawar grabs 100m gold, Zainab wins doubles gold in 100m, 200m Wheelchair

Zubair Ullah of Peshawar grabbed 100m gold medal while Zainab Noor lifted double gold medals 100m and 200m races Men and Women Wheelchair Races in the ongoing 28th National Games of Persons with Different Abilities being continued here at Peshawar Sports Complex on Saturday

Zubair Ullah of Peshawar recorded a stunning run with his wheelchair by crossing the distance with a big bang and won the most deserving gold medal and Sher Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, got silver medal.

It was a golden day for another promising athlete Zainab Noor who recorded a double gold medal in the Women Wheelchair category by winning gold medal in 100m dash and 200m race. Zainab Noor has repeated her performance for the second consecutive year as last in the 27th edition of the Games, she also won gold medal in 100m and during the finish also got head injuries due to wheelchair crush with another female player.

In the 100m wheelchair race Zainab won gold medal and Laila Noor grabbed the silver medal and in the 200m again Zainab won gold medal and Husna took silver medal.

In the CP Race Category, male Ali Abbas of Lahore won the gold medal for Punjab, followed by Manzoor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It was the first gold medal for Punjab when Ali Abbas grabbed.

In the Dwarf Race, the most fascinating race wherein two races were conducted and more than 30 Dwarf participated. Noor Zaman of Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, won the gold medal, followed by Abdullah of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the Crutches 100m Umair of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with his one foot crossed the distance by grabbing gold medal and Farman of Bajaur, another standing handicap, got silver medal.

In the Javelin throw (standing) Farman of KP won gold medal, followed by Fahim of Lahore, in the Discuss throw Adil of Peshawar won gold medal and Mohib took silver medal, in the shot put standing Mian Jan won gold medal, followed by Yasin, both from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the Powerlifting Standing Gulsher won gold medal, Ghulam Muhammad of Sindh got silver medal, in the Tug of War Peshawar won first match by defeating Abbottabad in the opening match. The overall Tug of War competitions between the provinces would be played on Sunday, Taj Muhammad informed APP.

In the SWARF cricket match, Karak Zalmi team defeated Peshawar Arts team by six wickets after chasing the 50 runs target setup by Peshawar Arts team on just 21 balls in a dramatically ended match witnessed by the capacity crowd present on this occasion.

Peshawar Arts won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 50 runs in 10 overs, Shahnawaz made 20 runs including three boundaries, Arshad scored 16 runs with three boundaries being the highest contributors. Luqman and Fazal-e-Elahi got one wicket each.

In reply, it was cracking batting by Noor Zaman who struck five boundaries and one six in his 28 runs vital knock by steering the team to victory. Arshad and Abdullah got one wicket each. Thus Karak Zalmi won the match by 6 wickets. In the basketball opening match Peshawar defeated Bannu by 16-6. In the Women Wheelchair Archery Shahnaz won gold medal while Zainab got silver medal.