Zulfiqar, Jalat, Shoaib shine on second day of three-day Quaid-e Azam Trophy round two matches

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st September, 2019) The bowlers continued to have an impact on the second day of the second round of the three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament.

As many as 18 wickets fell on Saturday in a match between Southern Punjab and Balochistan at Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

Resuming their innings on 18 for two, Balochistan were bowled out for 109 in 48.2 overs, courtesy Zulfiqar Babar’s hattrick. Zulfiqar took three more wickets to finish with six wickets for 45 runs.

After taking a first-innings lead of 109 runs, Southern Punjab bowled out for 101 in the second innings.

Jalat Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Balochistan with six second innings wickets and total nine wickets in the match.

Chasing 211 to win the match, Balochistan, at stumps, were five for no loss.

Fourteen wickets fell at the NBP Stadium in Karachi. Resuming their first innings at 11 for two, Sindh were dismissed for 138 in 40.4 overs. Khalid Usman took four wickets for 41 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at stumps, had scored 159 for the loss of six wickets, taking a lead of 251 runs. Aitzaz Habib Khan top-scored with 212-ball 71 with five fours and four sixes.

Earlier in the day, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Akbar Badshah replaced Samiullah Jr as a concussion replacement earlier in the day after the latter was hit on the neck while fielding close-in.

To date, the only century of the second round of the non first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament came from Northern’s Shoaib Ahmed in his side’s match against Central Punjab at the Mirpur Cricket Stadium.

Northern scored 299 for six in 83 overs – courtesy an unbeaten 106 runs off 257 balls from Shoaib, which included seven fours. He and Sarmad Bhatti (67) put up a partnership of 134 runs for the fourth wicket.

Central Punjab were at 103 for the loss of two wickets when the stumps were drawn.

Scores in brief:

Southern Punjab v Balochistan, Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur

Southern Punjab 218 all out, 78.2 overs (Mohammad Mohsin 46, Naved Yasin 33, Salman Ali Agha 31; Akhtar Shah 3-39, Jalat Khan 3-61, Mohammad Junaid 2-60) and 101 all out, 42.3 overs (Salman Ali Agha 25; Jalat Khan 6-29)

Balochistan 109 all out, 48.2 overs (Mohammad Junaid 29; Zulfiqar Babar 6-45) and 5-0, 3 overs

Sindh v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NBP Sports Complex, Karachi

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 230 all out, 82.2 overs (Salman Afridi 53, Asif Afridi 38, Asad Afridi 37; Adeel Malik 3-21, Ashiq Ali 3-26, Hassan Khan 3-95) and 159-6, 54 overs (Atizaz Habib Khan 71, Khushdil Shah 38)

Sindh 138 all out, 40.4 overs (Saifullah Bangash 36, Saad Khan 34; Khalid Usman 4-41)

Central Punjab v Northern, Mirpur Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Northern 299-6, 83 overs (Shoaib Ahmed 106 not out, Sarmad Bhatti 67; Mohammad Ali 3-71) v Central Punjab 103-2, 41 overs (Ali Zaryab 34 not out; Salman Irshad 2-38).